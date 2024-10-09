Focus Taiwan App
Tropical storm Barijat brewing, unlikely to impact Taiwan: CWA

10/09/2024 06:14 PM
Graphic: Central Weather Administration (UTC, or Zulu time, is eight hours behind Taipei)
Taipei, Oct. 9 (CNA) Tropical Storm Barijat, which formed Wednesday afternoon in waters off southeastern Japan, is forecast to move northward without affecting Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The storm was heading north at a speed of 28 kilometers per hour as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, packing maximum sustained winds of 64.8 kph and gusts up to 90 kph, CWA data showed.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/AW

