DPP's New Taipei City councilor detained over alleged corruption case

Taipei, Sept. 20 (CNA) The New Taipei District Court on Friday ordered city Councilor Lin Ming-jen (林銘仁) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) be detained and held incommunicado for allegedly misusing NT$5 million (US$156,233) of public funds through fraudulent payroll.

According to the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office, Lin and his assistant, surnamed Yang (楊), allegedly conducted the unlawful activity between 2009 and 2016, when Lin served as Taipei County councilor and later New Taipei City councilor.

While Lin was detained, Yang was released on NT$100,000 (US$3,125) bail and forbidden from leaving Taiwan or changing her residence.

On Thursday, prosecutors launched searches of Lin's residence and offices in New Taipei's Tucheng and Shulin districts and Taipei's Wanhua District, taking away potential evidence including notebooks and account books.

The office of New Taipei City Councilor Lin Ming-jen. CNA file photo

Prosecutors later interviewed seven suspects including Lin, as well as three witnesses on the same day.

After overnight questioning, five of the suspects were released on NT$30,000 bail each while prosecutors requested the formal detention of Lin and Yang over allegedly violating Article 5 of the Anti-Corruption Act and Article 214 of the Criminal Code.

The New Taipei District Court approved the request to detain Lin but released Yang on bail Friday afternoon.

The 64-year-old Lin is currently in his fifth term as councilor, having been re-elected for four consecutive terms.

Meanwhile, another New Taipei City councilor, Pai Pei-ju (白珮茹) of the Kuomintang, was released on NT$600,000 bail and forbidden from leaving Taiwan over her alleged involvement in a similar case.

Pai allegedly violated the Anti-Corruption Act by misusing over NT$12 million of public funds through fraudulent payroll between 2009 and 2024.

Pai's offices and residence were raided on Wednesday by Shilin District Prosecutors Office and Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau personnel.

The Shilin District Prosecutors Office released Pai on bail on the same day.