THSRC offers 'buy 1, get 1 free' deal for international tourists

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 19 (CNA) Taiwan High-Speed Rail Corp. (THSRC) launched a special "buy one get one free" ticket promotion for international tourists purchasing one-way tickets for destinations south of Taichung on Wednesday.

THSRC explained in a press release that this initiative, launched in collaboration with the Tourism Administration, aims to encourage international visitors to explore Taiwan's central and southern regions.

The promotion is available exclusively to foreign tourists holding short-term visas traveling to Taichung, Changhua, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan and Zuoying. Tickets can only be bought on KKday and Klook.

The offer of a free second ticket for the same route is available only while supplies last.

The high-speed rail company also highlighted its "One-Way Ticket," which gives travelers a 15 percent discount on reserved standard class seats. Again, this deal is exclusively for foreign passport holders staying short-term.

Tickets for this deal can be purchased through the THSRC website or its affiliated domestic and international distributors and must be used within 90 days.

To redeem the ticket, travelers need to reserve a seat on the "THSR Pass" website and present their reservation code, passport and proof of entry at any THSR station counter.

In addition to the one-way ticket, THSRC offers international visitors flexible travel options, including the "THSR Pass" and "THSR & TR Joint Pass," which allow unlimited travel on the THSR within specified regions and timeframes based on individual travel needs.