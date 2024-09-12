Tropical storm Bebinca forecast to become typhoon on Friday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 12 (CNA) Tropical storm Bebinca is forecast to become a typhoon on Friday and bring wet and windy weather across Taiwan in the coming days as it charts a northwesterly course in seas north of the country.

According to Central Weather Administration (CWA) forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳), northern areas of Taiwan can expect brief showers on Friday while other regions will likely experience conditions similar to that of Thursday, with localized afternoon thunderstorms in mountainous areas in Miaoli County and areas south of Miaoli County.

Meanwhile, Yunlin County and areas south of the county, as well as Nantou County, may experience localized heavy rain, Chang said.

From Saturday, as Bebinca approaches the Ryukyu Islands on its northwesterly course, Taiwan will experience further rain brought about by the weather system.

On Sunday, northern areas of Taiwan will likely see brief showers while afternoon thunderstorms are forecast in central and southern parts of the island.

According to the weather administration, the storm is expected to be closest to Taiwan on Sunday and Monday, bringing further wet and stormy weather to Taiwan as it approaches China.