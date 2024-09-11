Uber launches teen accounts in Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 11 (CNA) Ride-hailing platform Uber launched teen accounts in Taiwan on Wednesday, which allow teenagers to request rides under the supervision of their parents, in order to provide a safe and flexible commuting option for both parents and children.

Teenagers aged 13 to 17 can have their own accounts and request rides after being invited by a parent or guardian to join the Family Profile in the Uber application, according to a news statement issued by the company.

Rides designated for teenagers -- which can also be arranged by their parents -- come with safety features such as PIN verification, audio recording, and live trip tracking that allows parents to monitor their children's location, Uber said.

Only highly rated and experienced drivers will handle bookings for teenagers, the company added.

Margarita Peker, general manager of Uber Taiwan, said the launch of teen accounts is aimed at offering parents more flexibility while providing teenagers with a new and safe commuting option.

A survey conducted by market research company Ipsos showed that 73 percent of surveyed parents currently drive their children to and from school daily or at least three days a week, while 53 percent have faced challenges arranging transportation for their teenagers due to work or other commitments, according to Uber.

The survey, commissioned by Uber, also revealed that 80 percent of respondents would consider using a teen-specific ride option if it offered features such as real-time trip notifications, location tracking, and driver information.

The new service is available in all cities and counties in Taiwan where Uber operates, including Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Taoyuan, Yilan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Changhua, Nantou, Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung, as noted on the official Uber website.