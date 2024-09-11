Unstable weather forecast as tropical storm approaches Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 11 (CNA) Scattered rain showers and a chance of heavy afternoon downpours are forecast for much of Taiwan over the next two days, while the passing Tropical Storm Bebinca will bring more rain over the weekend, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Bebinca, currently located 2,370 kilometers south-southeast of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost point, is expected to approach Japan's Ryukyu Islands on Saturday, and may intensify in the meantime, CWA forecaster Lin Ting-yi (林定宜) told CNA.

The storm is expected to come closest to Taiwan on Sunday, when it will pass through waters to the north of the country before making landfall in China's Zhejiang Province, Lin said.

Prior to that, unstable weather will prevail across Taiwan on Thursday and Friday, with brief, scattered showers or storms likely in Greater Taipei and the eastern half of the country, Lin said.

Afternoon thundershowers with a chance of locally heavy rain are expected on those days in Nantou County and areas south of Yunlin County in the west, Lin said.

CWA graphic

Temperatures, meanwhile, will range from highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius to lows of 25-27 degrees nationwide, CWA data shows.

Over the weekend, outer storm bands from the passing Tropical Storm Bebinca will bring scattered showers to northern and eastern Taiwan, while other regions will have a chance of afternoon storms, Lin said.

Regarding the weather for the Mid-Autumn Festival next Tuesday, Lin said it was still too early to predict with any degree of certainty.

Based on current forecasting models, however, heavy cloud cover is expected in Greater Taipei and eastern Taiwan, while afternoon showers or storms could develop in the center and south, meaning that people hoping to engage in the holiday's traditional moongazing "will just have to try their luck," Lin said.