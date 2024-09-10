Focus Taiwan App
Subsidies for post-quake Taitung travel extended

09/10/2024 01:59 PM
A view of the Xingang fishing port in Taitung County on Tuesday. CNA photo Sept. 10, 2024
Taipei, Sept. 10 (CNA) The Tourism Administration has agreed to extend post-quake travel subsidies in Taitung County from Sept. 30 to the end of November, the county government said Tuesday.

Tourists can get a NT$1,000 (US$31.09) subsidy per weekday night -- from Monday to Thursday -- to spend on accommodation, the Taitung County government said in a news release.

The plan was initially implemented in August, hoping to boost hotel occupancy rates in the eastern county, after the magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off neighboring Hualien County on April 3 and subsequent typhoons disrupted traffic to eastern Taiwan.

According to the county government, NT$67 million of the NT$156 million budgeted for the subsidies has been spent so far.

In addition to central government subsidies, the Taitung County government said it has also launched a "Book Your Taitung" program in collaboration with travel agencies, offering discounted package tours for two or more travelers.

Moreover, the first 9,000 travelers before Nov. 25 to book the package tours can receive another NT$1,000 discount from the local government.

However, the last discount cannot be used in conjunction with the accommodation subsidy provided by the central government, according to the program website.

