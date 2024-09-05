Control Yuan censures MOL, New Taipei over migrant fisher dismissals

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 5 (CNA) The Control Yuan on Thursday censured the Ministry of Labor (MOL) and the New Taipei City government over the unfair dismissal of 64 migrant coastal fishermen.

The pair were censured for failing to identify any wrongdoing in the "appalling" accommodations for the fishermen and the fact that shipowners had unfairly dismissed a large number of migrant workers, according to the Control Yuan, which is responsible for censuring government agencies and impeaching officials.

The 64 migrant fishermen, predominantly Indonesians, had signed three-year contracts with their employers but were let go in September 2023 after China, claiming that COVID-19 was detected on the packaging of belt fish from Taiwan, suspended the import of the fish, Control Yuan member Chi Hui-jung (紀惠容) told a news conference in Taipei.

To avoid severance payments, manpower agencies convinced the fishermen to dissolve their contracts in exchange for help landing new jobs in Taiwan, Chi said.

Control Yuan member Wang Yu-ling (王幼玲) said those who unfairly dismissed the migrant workers evaded penalties under the Labor Standards Act for mass layoffs because the fishermen worked for different shipowners.

When contacted by the Control Yuan over the matter, the manpower agencies tried to justify the job losses by accusing the fishermen of striking by "leaving their vessels with their bags without first asking for the shipowners' permission," Chi said.

"Why should they stay on the ships when there was no work to do?" she asked.

While waiting for work, a manpower agency put some of the fishermen in a messy, cramped two-story dormitory in New Taipei's Sanchong District, Chi said.

At one point, over 80 migrant workers shared the 40-ping (132 square-meter) living quarters, Chi added.

Another dormitory assigned to the fishermen -- a rooftop addition built from metal sheets in New Taipei's Wanli District -- had a broken toilet, no water heating, and no kitchen, Chi said.

The migrant workers staying there had to use a bathroom by a port and could only cook on the floor, she added.

Chi said after she and Wang launched a probe into the incident, the MOL created a special program for the 64 fishermen to help them find new jobs.

However, that is not enough, and the government should have a standing mechanism in place to deal with similar situations in the future, she said.

Chi and Wang also said that the MOL, the New Taipei City government and the Fisheries Agency should strengthen communication and improve measures to protect migrant fishermen's right to work during unforeseen work stoppages and help them transition to new jobs after the mutual dissolution of employment contracts.

Coastal fishermen in Taiwan are protected by the Labor Standards Act and fall under the jurisdiction of the MOL.

In response, the MOL said it, along with the New Taipei City government and the Fisheries Agency, has established an early warning mechanism for temporary work stoppages in light of the incident.

Should similar situations arise in the future, the Fisheries Agency will inform the MOL's Workforce Development Agency, which will then notify local labor authorities.

Local labor authorities will then visit affected fishermen at their lodgings to check their living conditions, provide any necessary assistance regarding contracts or job transfers and identify any labor rights offenses, the MOL said.

In addition, the New Taipei City government said it had inspected the dormitories highlighted by the Control Yuan several times since Feb. 27, 2024, to make sure the buildings had hot water, working toilets and improved lighting, sanitation and bedding, the MOL added.