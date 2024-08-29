2 workers indicted in Taichung MRT crane accident

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 29 (CNA) Prosecutors have indicted two construction workers for their roles in a 2023 accident in which a crane boom fell onto a Taichung MRT track and was crashed into by a moving train, killing one and injuring 15 others.

One worker guiding the operation of the crane surnamed Hsu (許) and the crane operator surnamed Lu (呂) were charged with negligent homicide and negligence resulting in injury on Wednesday, the Taichung District Prosecutors Office said in a news statement Thursday.

An investigation found that while dismantling a crane boom at a construction site above the track on May 10, 2023, the two men failed to follow related construction regulations, which led directly to the fatal accident, prosecutors said.

Meanwhile, six other individuals involved in construction and operational work were also investigated by prosecutors, including the site foreman. Due to insufficient evidence they were not prosecuted.

However, as the accident resulted in a death and serious injuries, prosecutors also suggested relevant authorities establish operational guidelines for cranes and advised Taichung Mass Rapid Transit Corp. to revise its emergency protocols, the statement added.

Prosecutors closed their case into an on-board MRT employee, who was initially investigated as a potential defendant, as she was not found to have violated emergency protocols when the accident occurred, according to a spokesperson for the prosecutors office.

A family member of the deceased originally filed charges of negligent homicide against Highwealth Construction Corp., Chyi-yuh Construction, and United Machinery International Enterprise Co., Ltd., -- the construction company and contractors. However, in Taiwan legal persons have no criminal capacity, meaning companies cannot be criminally prosecuted, according to the spokesperson.

Regarding the indictments, Taichung City government said it respected the decision of the judicial system.

Earlier this year, Highwealth Construction paid NT$210.17 million (US$6.659 million) in compensation to the city and another NT$12.64 million to the Taichung Mass Rapid Transit Corp. The company also indicated it has made payments to the family of the deceased woman and those who were injured, though declined to make public the amounts involved.