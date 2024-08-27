KMT lawmaker summoned, office searched over corruption allegations

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 27 (CNA) Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Sra Kacaw (鄭天財) was summoned for questioning and his office in the Legislative Yuan was searched as part of a corruption probe Tuesday.

A total of five locations, including Sra Kacaw's residence, were raided. Prosecutors have accused him of receiving several million New Taiwan dollars in bribes from several green energy companies between 2020 and 2023.

Sra Kacaw allegedly gave "office assistant" titles to individuals in the companies, helped them arrange coordination meetings or exerted pressure on government agencies when their operations met difficulties, prosecutors said.

The lawmaker's office assistant Chang Teng-lung (張騰龍) was indicted by the Taiwan Taipei District Prosecutors Office in 2023 for acting as a middleman and handling bribes for Chang Chih-ming (張之明), an official at the Construction and Planning Administration under the Ministry of the Interior.

Last week, nine people were summoned for questioning in connection with the case and released without bail.

Earlier Tuesday, KMT legislative caucus deputy whip Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇) said that the party respected the judicial system, expressing wishes that the investigation be grounded in evidence.