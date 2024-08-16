Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes off eastern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 16 (CNA) A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 7:35 a.m. Friday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The earthquake occurred offshore, 34.2 kilometers southeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 9.7 kilometers, CWA data showed.

The quake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in parts of Hualien, Yilan, Taitung, Nantou, Chiayi, Changhua, Yunlin counties, and Taichung, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

It recorded an intensity of 3 in New Taipei and 2 in Taipei, where the temblor was felt in most areas.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Graphic: CWA