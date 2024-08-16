Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes off eastern Taiwan
08/16/2024 08:10 AM
Taipei, Aug. 16 (CNA) A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 7:35 a.m. Friday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The earthquake occurred offshore, 34.2 kilometers southeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 9.7 kilometers, CWA data showed.
The quake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in parts of Hualien, Yilan, Taitung, Nantou, Chiayi, Changhua, Yunlin counties, and Taichung, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
It recorded an intensity of 3 in New Taipei and 2 in Taipei, where the temblor was felt in most areas.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
