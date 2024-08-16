Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes off eastern Taiwan

08/16/2024 08:10 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Graphic: CWA
Graphic: CWA

Taipei, Aug. 16 (CNA) A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 7:35 a.m. Friday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The earthquake occurred offshore, 34.2 kilometers southeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 9.7 kilometers, CWA data showed.

The quake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in parts of Hualien, Yilan, Taitung, Nantou, Chiayi, Changhua, Yunlin counties, and Taichung, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

It recorded an intensity of 3 in New Taipei and 2 in Taipei, where the temblor was felt in most areas.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Graphic: CWA
Graphic: CWA

(By Elaine Hou)

Enditem/e

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.22