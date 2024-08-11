Perseid meteor shower to peak on Monday: Taipei Astronomical Museum

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 11 (CNA) A Perseid meteor shower, one of the three major meteor showers that occur during the year, will peak on Monday at a maximum rate of 100 shooting stars per hour, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said Sunday.

This year's Perseids have been active since July 17 and will continue until Aug. 24, and their peak is expected to occur Monday evening, according to the museum's celestial forecast.

The closer the peak, the more meteors can be seen, with a maximum rate of 100 meteors per hour, the forecast said, and among them will be bolides, a type of exceptionally bright meteor.

The Perseid meteor shower's radiant -- the point in the sky from which meteors appear to originate -- will rise at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, but the museum said the best viewing time would be from 11 p.m. until sunrise the next day.

Chances of spotting the meteor will improve during those hours because of less interference from the first-quarter moon and radiant rising higher in the sky, the museum said.

Members of the public are encouraged to find a location with minimal light pollution and a broad view to stargaze the Perseids, described by many as fast and bright meteors.

For those who are not able to get outside, the museum will also set up video cameras on mountains to provide a live stream on YouTube accompanied by expert commentary, starting at 8 p.m. Monday, it said.