08/06/2024 10:31 AM
Taipei, Aug. 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Tang Chia-hung wins bronze in horizontal bar

@China Times: Taiex plummets 1,807 points, biggest fall in history

@Liberty Times: Tang Chia-hung grabs horizontal bar bronze in close call

@Economic Daily News: World hit by massive stock falls; panic grows

@Commercial Times: Taiex drops 1,807 points, biggest point fall in history

@Taipei Times: Taiwan's Lee, Wang strike gold in Paris

