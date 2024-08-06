Taiwan headline news
08/06/2024 10:31 AM
Taipei, Aug. 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Tang Chia-hung wins bronze in horizontal bar
@China Times: Taiex plummets 1,807 points, biggest fall in history
@Liberty Times: Tang Chia-hung grabs horizontal bar bronze in close call
@Economic Daily News: World hit by massive stock falls; panic grows
@Commercial Times: Taiex drops 1,807 points, biggest point fall in history
@Taipei Times: Taiwan's Lee, Wang strike gold in Paris
