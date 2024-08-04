Low-pressure system expected to bring heavy rain to Taiwan from Monday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 4 (CNA) Parts of Taiwan should brace for heavy rain from Monday as a large low-pressure belt located in the Western Pacific Ocean is expected to approach Taiwan, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said on Sunday.

Sunny or cloudy skies are forecast for all areas of Taiwan on Sunday, with areas north of Taoyuan as well as mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan expecting highs of 37 degrees Celsius, while other areas are likely to experience afternoon thundershowers, CWA forecaster Yeh Chih-chun (葉致均) said at a news briefing.

However, there is currently a large low-pressure zone above waters between southern Japan and the east of the Philippines that is forecast to bring wet weather in the coming days.

Whether it will become a tropical depression or a tropical storm in the future requires continued observation, Yeh said.

On Monday and Tuesday, due to the approaching low-pressure zone and southwesterly winds, occasional brief rain is expected for southwestern Taiwan, Keelung and other northern coastal areas, according to the forecaster.

At the same time, afternoon thundershowers will be more widespread, and areas south of Chiayi as well as mountainous areas south of Miaoli are likely to see localized heavy rain, Yeh added.

Temperature-wise, highs of 33-35 degrees are forecast for areas around Taiwan on Monday and Tuesday, while highs of 31-34 degrees are likely from Wednesday to Saturday.