Lithuanian mushrooms intercepted at border following radiation detection

Taipei, July 30 (CNA) A batch of chanterelle mushrooms imported from Lithuania was found to contain traces of radioactive residue exceeding legal limits and subsequently rejected at the border, Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) said Tuesday.

The batch of mushrooms was found to contain 140.1 becquerels (bq) of caesium-137 (Cs-137) per kilogram, exceeding the legal amount of 100 bq/kg, according to the TFDA.

TFDA Deputy Director-General Lin Chin-fu (林金富) said in a telephone interview that the presence of Cs-137 was due to artificial contamination, indicating pollution occurred in the cultivating environment.

Although this was the first time chanterelle from Lithuania did not comply with import regulations, the TFDA will use the strictest methods when monitoring and inspecting imports of the mushrooms from the country, the agency said.

This will also apply to chanterelle from France, which failed to comply with Taiwan's Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation twice last year, the agency added.

Meanwhile, two batches of seasonings imported from the United States, including a Sirloin Seasoning and a Classico Italian Sausage, were rejected for containing the carcinogenic substance ethylene oxide, which is banned in Taiwan.

Overall, 10 batches of seasonings and condiments from the U.S. failed to comply with Taiwanese import laws in the past six months. The TDFA, therefore, asked American authorities to explain this failure on July 23 and to propose ways to improve by Sept. 5, the agency said.

Such imports from the U.S. are currently subject to more vigorous inspections, the TFDA added.

Furthermore, 11 other items were seized at the border, including oranges from Japan, Acerola cherry extract from China, and Danji cucumber slice from South Korea, due to failing to meet Taiwanese standards for reasons including excessive pesticide residue or the presence of additives.