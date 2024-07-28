Heavy rain forecast for Taiwan from Monday due to low-pressure system

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.



Taipei, July 28 (CNA) All areas of Taiwan will be hit with heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday due to the influence of a low-pressure system, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Sunday.

CWA forecaster Liu Yu-chi (劉宇其) told CNA that Taiwan is expected to experience rainfall during the first two days of next week, before cloudy to sunny skies emerge.

A low-pressure system located around Luzon Island in the Philippines will gradually approach waters east of Taiwan and affect the weather around the island on Monday and Tuesday, Liu said. It is expected to begin dissipating on Tuesday.

The chance of the system intensifying into a tropical storm is low due to the environment not being conducive, according to Liu.

Due to the low-pressure system on Monday and Tuesday, all areas around Taiwan will experience brief showers or thunderstorms, Liu said.

The east of the island will see long spells of rain, while the west will experience a mix of sunny skies and rain. Localized afternoon showers could also occur, Liu added.

Due to the rainfall, highs are forecast to drop slightly to 32-35 degrees, according to Liu.

The weather across Taiwan on Wednesday will be cloudy and sunny during the day, with the potential of afternoon thunderstorms, Liu said.

However, due to southwesterly winds, sporadic rainfall is forecast in the coastal areas of central and southern Taiwan in the mornings between Wednesday and Aug. 4, he added.

According to the CWA website, temperatures remained high around Taiwan on Sunday, with the highest temperature (37.7 degrees Celsius) recorded in Sanxia District in New Taipei, followed by 36.5 degrees recorded in both Taichung's Dali District and Kaohsiung's Dashu District.

Changhua's Beidou Township recorded 36.4 degrees and Taoyuan's Luzhu Township registered 36.3 degrees.