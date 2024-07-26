Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Pingtung
Taipei, July 26 (CNA) A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Pingtung County in southern Taiwan at 9:49 p.m. Friday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The epicenter of the earthquake was in Sandimen Township, 27.9 kilometers northeast of Pingtung County Hall, at a depth of 17 km, CWA data showed.
The quake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in parts of Pingtung County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
A "4" is considered moderately strong, potentially startling people indoors and causing some unsecured objects to topple over.
The temblor recorded an intensity of 2 in Kaohsiung, Tainan and Taitung County, as well as Chiayi City and County, and Yulin County, according to CWA data.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
