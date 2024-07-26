Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Pingtung

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 26 (CNA) A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Pingtung County in southern Taiwan at 9:49 p.m. Friday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Sandimen Township, 27.9 kilometers northeast of Pingtung County Hall, at a depth of 17 km, CWA data showed.

The quake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in parts of Pingtung County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

A "4" is considered moderately strong, potentially startling people indoors and causing some unsecured objects to topple over.

The temblor recorded an intensity of 2 in Kaohsiung, Tainan and Taitung County, as well as Chiayi City and County, and Yulin County, according to CWA data.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

(By Elizabeth Hsu) Enditem/AW