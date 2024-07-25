Typhoon death toll rises to 3 after mudslide kills 1, injures 1

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 25 (CNA) A man was killed and his wife was sent to hospital after their home in Kaohsiung's Cishan District was buried under a mudslide caused by heavy rain on Thursday, bringing the death toll from Typhoon Gaemi to three.

A 78-year-old homeowner surnamed Lee (李) was buried alive when his residence was hit by the mudslide at around 1 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Kaohsiung City Police Department.

Lee's 79-year-old wife, surnamed Lu (呂), was discovered to be conscious and subsequently sent to hospital, the police said.

According to the Central Emergency Operations Center, Typhoon Gaemi has left three people dead and 380 others injured, as of 4:50 p.m. on Thursday.

The total recorded precipitation from Wednesday to Thursday afternoon in Kaohsiung's mountainous regions has reached over 1,000 millimeters, according to data from the Central Weather Administration.

(By Chang Yi-lien and Wu Kuan-hsien) Enditem/JT

