2 dead, 201 injured as Typhoon Gaemi nears Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 24 (CNA) At least two people, including a ward chief in New Taipei, have been killed on Wednesday and over 200 have been injured as Typhoon Gaemi brings strong winds and heavy rain to Taiwan.

Wang Chin-sheng (王金生), chief of Wuliao ward in New Taipei's Sanxia District, was driving a mechanical excavator on an industrial road when the vehicle became overturned on a slippery road, according to New Taipei police.

Wang was pinned under the vehicle and later pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital, the local authorities said.

Earlier in the day, a woman riding a scooter in the southern city of Kaohsiung was killed by a falling tree.

A fire engine is parked by the damaged vehicle in Hualien County, where a woman and a boy were injured and sent to the hospital, Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Hualien County Fire Bureau July 24, 2024

Meanwhile, Hualien County Fire Bureau received a report around 5:30 p.m. that the parapet walls of a building in the eastern county had fallen on a parked car, causing a woman inside to suffer a cardiac arrest (OHCA) and leaving a boy severely injured and unconscious.

The 45-year-old woman is the mother of the injured boy, and both of them were rushed to hospital, according to local authorities.

So far, a total of 201 injuries resulting from the approaching typhoon have been reported, data from the Central Emergency Operations Center (CEOC) showed.

Typhoon Gaemi is expected to make landfall late Wednesday.

(By Chang Chi, Kao Hua-chien and Elaine Hou) Enditem/JT

Related News

July 24: Woman killed by falling tree in southern Taiwan as Typhoon Gaemi nears

July 24: Schools, offices to be closed across Taiwan Thursday

July 24: Typhoon Gaemi leads to power outages, evacuations, stranded tourists