To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

All domestic flights for Thursday canceled due to Typhoon Gaemi

Taipei, July 24 (CNA) All 264 domestic flights scheduled for Thursday in Taiwan have been canceled, according to the Civil Aeronautics Administration, with Typhoon Gaemi expected to make landfall late Wednesday night.

Among the canceled flights, UNI Air has canceled 122, Mandarin Airlines 112, and Daily Air 30, the agency said.

Meanwhile, as of 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Changhua, Yunlin, Nantou, Pingtung and Kinmen counties, as well as Hsinchu, Chiayi, Taichung and Kaohsiung cities have announced school and office closures for Thursday. (The Directorate-General of Personnel Administration's website for school/office closure information)

As of 6 p.m., Gaemi was located about 20 kilometers east-southeast of Hualien County, moving northwest at 19 to 12 kilometers per hour (kph), data from the Central Weather Administration indicated.

The storm was packing sustained winds of up to 191 kph, with gusts of up to 234 kph, the data showed.

(By Wang Shu-fen and Wu Kuan-hsien) Enditem/ASG

Related News

July 24: Gaemi strengthens, strong wind warning raised for northeastern Taiwan

July 24: Woman killed by falling tree in southern Taiwan as Typhoon Gaemi nears