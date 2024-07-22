First day of Wanan air raid drills focuses on central Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 22 (CNA) The annual Wanan air raid defense drills kicked off in seven cities and counties in central Taiwan on Monday, where movements of people and vehicles were restricted during the half hour exercise.

Air raid sirens rang out at 1:30 p.m. simultaneously in Taichung and Chiayi cities, as well as Miaoli, Changhua, Nantou, Yunlin, and Chiayi counties to announce the beginning of the drill.

For the duration of the exercise, pedestrians were directed to the nearest air raid shelter while drivers were ordered to park their cars and exit their vehicles before seeking refuge in the nearest shelter.

Until the sirens sounded again at 2 p.m. to signal the end of the drill, citizens at home, at work, or in public locations were required to shelter in place.

In addition to restrictions on the movement of people and traffic controls, local governments in the seven cities and counties conducted exercises simulating various scenarios, with buildings hit by missiles and on fire. Rescue dogs and personnel were also mobilized for rescue missions and shelters provided.

Firefighters spray water on the Dali District Office as an exercise in a scenario of the building being hit by a missile in Taichung on Monday. CNA photo July 22, 2024

People taking part in the Wanan air raid drills seek refuge in a temporary shelter is set up in a senior high school in Taichung Monday. CNA photo July 22, 2024

In Taichung, over 10,000 people from the public and private sectors were deployed to simulate real life emergency situations.

Apart from deploying firetrucks to simulate fires in the event of missile attacks, the city also incorporated search and rescue K-9 units into its drill.

Firefighters also took center stage in the exercise in Changhua County, where responders simulated a missile strike on the county's highspeed rail station.

The 47th edition of the Wanan Exercises will also take place in Taiwan's northern region -- comprising Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung City, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, and Yilan County -- on Tuesday.

Taiwan's eastern region -- comprising Hualien and Taitung counties -- and the outlying Penghu, Kinmen and Lienchiang counties -- will hold their air raid drills on Wednesday. Lienchiang County is the official designation of the Matsu Islands.

The southern region -- comprising Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung County -- will hold drills on Thursday.

Pedestrians run toward a building in Chiayi City with a policeman monitoring situation on the road after siren sounded for the Wanan air raid drills on Monday. CNA photo July 22, 2024

The Wanan Exercises are a series of emergency air raid drills that have been held every year in Taiwan since 1978.

Each exercise lasts 30 minutes, during which time air raid sirens sound and residents are required to shelter in place or seek cover in the nearest air raid shelter.

Those who fail to comply with instructions during the drills could be subjected to a fine of up to NT$150,000 (US$4,564).

The exercises aim to raise public awareness of emergency response measures and reduce the likelihood of casualties and damage in the event of an enemy attack, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

They are also a way for the government to test the emergency response capabilities of local authorities, the ministry has said.