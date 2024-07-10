To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Alerts issued as heavy rain causes flash floods in Taipei

Taipei, July 10 (CNA) Flooding alerts were issued in six districts and multiple flooding incidents were reported across Taipei following heavy rainfall on Wednesday afternoon.

By 3 p.m., authorities had received reports of 75 flooding incidents, with 59 reportedly affecting roads or residences.

In response to the downpour, the Water Resources Agency issued flooding alerts for Xinyi, Daan, Wenshan, Nangang, Neihu and Zhongzheng districts.

Transportation was affected across the city, with rainwater accumulating at multiple sites.

CNA photo July 10, 2024

Rainwater leaked down from the ceiling into Zhongxiao Fuxing MRT station, prompting Taipei Metro staff to deploy buckets and barriers until the flow subsided.

Meanwhile, a body of water reached a height of between 30 to 50 centimeters in a car underpass at Section 5 of Xinyi Road near Taipei 101. Although this flooding quickly receded, there were continued concerns about mud and debris affecting vehicle safety in the area.

Firefighters also responded to reports of trapped residents at two locations near Section 5 of Xinyi Road.

Residents took to social media to post photos of the flash floods.

Taipei City Councilor Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華) shared photos on Facebook showing Wuxing Street submerged up to around knee height, with debris visible on the water's surface.

Taipei City Councilor Lee Ming-hsien (李明賢) posted on Facebook about flooding near Nangang District's Chengfu Road, where rainwater had partially submerged a motorcycle.

In response to the flash floods, personnel from Taipei City's Department of Environmental Protection assisted in cleanup efforts, while police were deployed to manage traffic flows, Taipei City Government officials said.

Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) reassured residents via Facebook that pumping stations were draining water and the authorities were continuing to monitor conditions.

Chiang urged residents to remain vigilant, and advised them not to engage in activities near rivers such as fishing or water sports.

(By Chen Yu-ting and Evelyn Yang) Enditem/JT