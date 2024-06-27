Government unveils 2025 public holiday calendar

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 27 (CNA) The Cabinet has sanctioned a list of public holidays to be observed by government agencies in 2025, showing a total of 115 days off, with six extended holidays that last three or more days, including the Lunar New Year holiday, which lasts nine days, the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration (DGPA) said Thursday.

Other extended holidays include a four-day holiday from April 3-6 to mark Children's Day/Tomb Sweeping Festival, and several others lasting three days, including the 228 Peace Memorial Day (Feb. 28-March 2), Dragon Boat Festival (May 30-June 1), Mid-Autumn Festival (Oct. 4-6) and National Day (Oct. 10-12), according to the 2025 calendar published by the DGPA.

The day before Lunar New Year's Eve which falls on Jan. 27, a Monday, is also designated a holiday and will be made up on a later Saturday on Feb. 8, the DGPA said in a press release.

However, there will be no make-up work days for the Children's Day/Tomb Sweeping Festival long weekend, according to the DGPA.

In addition, the list of holidays issued for government agencies and state-run entities does not include Labor Day on May 1, when workers get a day off under the Labor Standards Act, or Armed Forces Day on Sept. 3 for military personnel.

In Taiwan, when a public holiday falls on a Tuesday or Thursday, an additional "bridge day" to the weekend is usually granted, as the government makes arrangements to turn it into an extended holiday weekend, which includes designating another Saturday a make-up work day.