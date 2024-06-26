Taichung metro attacker indicted for attempted murder

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 26 (CNA) A man who randomly stabbed fellow passengers on a Taichung Mass Rapid Transit train in May was indicted for attempted murder and instilling public fear Wednesday.

Investigations by the Taiwan Taichung District Prosecutors Office indicated that the man, surnamed Hung (洪), was dissatisfied with society and plotted to make himself seen using crime, the office said in a news release.

Hung deliberately chose the 10th anniversary of the Taipei Metro random killing case, May 21, to raise the profile of his own case, prosecutors said.

On that day, Hung boarded a Taichung metro train and stabbed other passengers with a kitchen knife and two paring knives, injuring three people, two of which were hospitalized.

Prosecutors argued that aggravating factors for Hung's sentence, including careful planning and clear criminal intentions, indicated he was mentally fit to stand trial.

In addition, Hung told authorities during his detention that he would try to kill again if released.

The two hospitalized passengers, a 27-year-old man surnamed Hsu (許) and a high school student, have both been discharged from hospital.

The father of the high school student said he had forgiven Hung so he could let go of the incident. Any sentence that Hung may receive does not carry meaning for his family, he added, saying that he would donate all compensation to charity.

Hsu, who suffered injuries from wrestling Hung and trying to stop him, also said that he would respect the court's decision.

The Taipei Metro case involved Cheng Chieh (鄭捷), who killed four people in a stabbing spree on the Taipei Metro in 2014. Cheng was executed in 2016.