2-4 typhoons forecast to be near Taiwan in 2024: CWA

Taipei, June 25 (CNA) Around two to four typhoons are forecast to be in the vicinity of Taiwan between June and November, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Tuesday.

At a news conference, CWA Weather Forecast Center director Chen Yi-liang (陳怡良) said the number is slightly lower than the average of three to five, reflecting the weakening El Niño weather pattern and the possibility of a La Niña weather pattern approaching.

Under such conditions, there are typically fewer typhoons but their routes will be more likely to come near Taiwan, Chen said.

Moreover, if a typhoon forms near the island, its intensity will be limited by disruption by unfavorable surroundings or land, Chen added.

A La Niña weather pattern would not significantly affect Taiwan in terms of temperature, but humidity may increase in the south, Chen said.

Chen also noted that only two typhoons formed in the northwestern Pacific between January and June, which is also fewer than the average of 4.27.

Since rainfall brought by typhoons typically accounts for about half of Taiwan's water source, Chen reminded the public to conserve water.

At the same time, typhoons are Taiwan's biggest natural threat, meaning disaster prevention is also important, Chen said.

The CWA said it will start to announce the expected time and earliest time that a typhoon storm may hit a region in July, as a reference for people to prepare disaster prevention measures.

At Tuesday's news conference, the CWA also reviewed this year's "plum rain" season.

Statistics summing up to June 23 showed total rainfall of 251.6 milimeters this year, which is the fifth least plum rain precipitation in the same period since 1950, Chen said.

The rainfall is only about 60 percent of the average, 409mm, Chen added.