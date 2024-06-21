Train partially derailed by landslide in Hualien, injuring 7

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Hualien, June 21 (CNA) A train ran into rocks on the tracks after an apparent landslide near the Heren section of Hualien at around 5 p.m. Friday afternoon, causing seven injuries, according to internal Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) reports.

The TRA reported that the driver of train No. 229, an EMU3000 Tze-Chiang Limited Express, suffered a fractured hand and six passengers were injured but not seriously.

The train is currently stuck inside Qingshui Tunnel, with the door of the first car misaligned and the second car derailed.

The TRA said that at 4:50 p.m., the train collided with a landslide inside Qingshui Tunnel between Chongde and Heren on the west main line.

The TRA estimates there were about 500 passengers on board who were helped off the train and transported back to Hualien station after personnel were dispatched to the site within 20 minutes of the incident.

A passenger surnamed Chen (陳) in the fifth car said the collision was very loud, louder than a typical car crash.

Some passengers in the car were injured, but fortunately, a doctor was on board and provided assistance, Chen added.

A passenger in the third car said that after the collision, the train made an emergency stop inside the tunnel.

During the evacuation, the passenger saw medical personnel moving towards the first and second cars, and debris from the train scattered on the ground.