Taipei prosecutors charge suspect in Bangkok shooting with murder

Taipei, June 20 (CNA) A suspect in the shooting and killing of a wanted fugitive surnamed Shih (石) in Thailand earlier this year will stand trial in Taipei for murder, local prosecutors said Thursday.

According to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, the suspect, a Taiwanese man surnamed Chou (周), handed a gun to his employer, a man surnamed Wang (王), which was then used to administer a fatal shot to Shih's head at a rented house in Bangkok.

Although Taiwanese prosecutors also indicted Wang for murder, he is believed to have fled to Cambodia. Of the six suspects in Shih's killing, only Chou is currently in the custody of Taiwanese authorities.

The bullet-riddled body of Shih, who had been on the run from Taiwanese authorities since February 2023, was found by Thai police in an abandoned house near Suvarnabhumi Airport on Feb. 25.

Investigations conducted by Thai police and Taiwan's Criminal Investigations Bureau found that two other Taiwanese men, surnamed Hsu (許) and Lin (林), were involved along with Wang and Chou in Shih's murder.

Investigators said that Wang, who had been running a cannabis shop in Thailand, had long held a grudge against Shih.

On Feb. 25, Wang, Chou and Hsu asked Shih to meet at Wang's rented house in Bangkok to "settle their disputes," prosecutors said.

Lin, a mutual acquaintance of Wang and Shih, also showed up upon hearing word of the matter, prosecutors added.

Shih, who was killed in the shooting in Thailand, is wanted by the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office.

During a heated exchange, Wang fired a first shot into Shih's left temple and then stored the gun in Chou's room, according to prosecutors.

However, after noticing that Shih was still alive and calling for help, Wang asked Chou to bring out the gun and shot Shih again, killing him, prosecutors said.

Wang then drove with Lin to dump Shih's body, while Chou and Hsu cleaned up the crime scene, prosecutors said.

After meeting at the rented house again, the four men and Wang's Thai girlfriend fled to Cambodia and split up. Chou returned to Taiwan on Feb. 26, after which he was brought for questioning and then subsequently detained, according to prosecutors.

Hsu and Lin are also wanted for their involvement in the case, but their whereabouts are currently unknown.

Meanwhile, Wang's girlfriend is currently being investigated by Thai authorities.

The prosecutors are also opening a separate case for Wang and Chou for violation of the Firearms, Ammunition, and Knives Control Act, prosecutors added.