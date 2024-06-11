Public urged to get XBB vaccine amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Taipei, June 11 (CNA) Members of the public have been urged to get the updated XBB vaccine after COVID-19 cases with complications rose by 25 percent over the past week in Taiwan.
At a press conference Tuesday, CDC Deputy Director-General Tseng Shu-hui (曾淑慧) said that 328 COVID-19 cases with complications were recorded between June 4-10, compared with 263 from May 28- June 3.
In addition, the KP.2 and KP.3 variants, against which older vaccines and antibodies from past infections provide less defense, are also in greater circulation, Tseng said.
The CDC urged the public to get the updated XBB vaccine, noting that Taiwan currently has 2.889 million Moderna and 48,000 NOVAVAX doses.
According to CDC data, 2.764 million people, or around 11.36 percent of the eligible population in Taiwan, have received at least one dose of the XBB vaccine.
- Society
Indigenous roasted pig exam showcases traditional techniques in Nantou06/11/2024 07:33 PM
- Society
Taiwan rejects U.S. condiments due to presence of carcinogen06/11/2024 06:35 PM
- Society
Public urged to get XBB vaccine amid surge in COVID-19 cases06/11/2024 06:23 PM
- Sports
Taiwan bags 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze at gymnastics championship06/11/2024 06:07 PM
- Science & Tech
New fish species discovered in Taiwan-controlled Penghu Islands06/11/2024 05:23 PM