Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Public urged to get XBB vaccine amid surge in COVID-19 cases

06/11/2024 06:23 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CDC Deputy Director-General Tseng Shu-hui (left) speaks at a press conference Tuesday. CNA photo June 11, 2024
CDC Deputy Director-General Tseng Shu-hui (left) speaks at a press conference Tuesday. CNA photo June 11, 2024

Taipei, June 11 (CNA) Members of the public have been urged to get the updated XBB vaccine after COVID-19 cases with complications rose by 25 percent over the past week in Taiwan.

At a press conference Tuesday, CDC Deputy Director-General Tseng Shu-hui (曾淑慧) said that 328 COVID-19 cases with complications were recorded between June 4-10, compared with 263 from May 28- June 3.

In addition, the KP.2 and KP.3 variants, against which older vaccines and antibodies from past infections provide less defense, are also in greater circulation, Tseng said.

The CDC urged the public to get the updated XBB vaccine, noting that Taiwan currently has 2.889 million Moderna and 48,000 NOVAVAX doses.

According to CDC data, 2.764 million people, or around 11.36 percent of the eligible population in Taiwan, have received at least one dose of the XBB vaccine.

(By Tseng Yi-ning and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/ASG

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.47