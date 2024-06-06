Taiwan headline news
06/06/2024 12:15 PM
Taipei, June 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Economics minister not in favor of subsidizing debt-ridden Taipower
@China Times: Economics minister does not support Taipower subsidies, electricity rates feared to rise again
@Liberty Times: Miaoli County magistrate: Proposed traffic bills for Hualien are pointless, told Han Kuo-yu county would be 'troubled to death' by passage
@Economic Daily News: Economics minister: Power demand will be reviewed
@Commercial Times: Jensen Huang supports TSMC increasing some product quotations
@Taipei Times: U.S. would defend Taiwan, Biden says
Enditem/kb
