Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

06/06/2024 12:15 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Economics minister not in favor of subsidizing debt-ridden Taipower

@China Times: Economics minister does not support Taipower subsidies, electricity rates feared to rise again

@Liberty Times: Miaoli County magistrate: Proposed traffic bills for Hualien are pointless, told Han Kuo-yu county would be 'troubled to death' by passage

@Economic Daily News: Economics minister: Power demand will be reviewed

@Commercial Times: Jensen Huang supports TSMC increasing some product quotations

@Taipei Times: U.S. would defend Taiwan, Biden says

Enditem/kb

> Chinese Version
Related News
Minister claims power grid able to support 6 AI data centers by end of 2025
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.67