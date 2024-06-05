Death toll in Taipei food poisoning outbreak rises to 5
Taipei, June 5 (CNA) The death toll in the recent food poisoning outbreak at a branch of the Malaysian restaurant chain Polam Kopitiam in downtown Taipei rose to five after another patient died Wednesday.
The woman died of multiple organ failure, according to Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Tseng Shu-hui (曾淑慧).
Chen Yen-yuan (陳彥元), head of Taipei City's Department of Health, said the woman, admitted to Tri-Service General Hospital, had stabilized in recent days but her damaged liver resulted in multiple infections from which she was unable to recover.
The woman had needed a liver transplant but no suitable liver was available for transplant, Chen said.
According to the health authorities, the 53-year-old woman ate "Fried Kuey Teow with Creamy Egg" (flat rice noodles with creamy egg) at the Xinyi branch of the restaurant chain in late March and later developed vomiting and diarrhea. She sought medical attention on March 25.
Q&A Four things to know about Bongkrekic acid
March 28: Tests on deceased in Taipei food poisoning case finds Bongkrekic acid
Focus Taiwan's coverage of food poinsoning incident in Taipei
