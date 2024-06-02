Focus Taiwan App
2 earthquakes strike eastern Taiwan, 1 minute apart

06/02/2024 10:25 AM
Graphic: CWA
Taipei, June 2 (CNA) A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 9:27 a.m. Sunday, followed by another quake measuring 4.4 in magnitude one minute later, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the first earthquake was located at sea, 21.2 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 5.4 km, CWA data showed.

The temblor's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Hualien County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The second magnitude 4.4 earthquake occurred at 9:28 a.m. Its epicenter was also located at sea, 21.2 km south-southwest of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 6.1 km.

Its intensity was highest in Hualien County, where it measured 4.

No immediate damage or injuries were reported.

Graphic: CWA
(By Elizabeth Hsu)

