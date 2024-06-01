Taiwan headline news
06/01/2024 11:54 AM
Taipei, June 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: China suspends tariff concessions on 134 Taiwanese products under ECFA
@China Times: China expands suspension of preferential tariff rates on Taiwanese products under ECFA, affecting machine tool industry
@Liberty Times: 284 attorneys urge Legislature to reconsider law revisions that expand legislative powers
@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks expected to lead Taiwan's stock market to soar
@Commercial Times: 14 stocks likely to lead Taiwan's stock market rally in June
@Taipei Times: Taipei slams China's changes to tariffs
- Politics
Taiwan's participation in global health affairs will not stop: Lai06/01/2024 06:35 PM
- Society
Taiwan sees 15.5% rise in pedestrian deaths in first quarter of 202406/01/2024 05:24 PM
- Society
2 earthquakes that hit eastern Taiwan early Saturday unrelated: CWA06/01/2024 04:14 PM
- Cross-Strait
Taiwan's Coast Guard expels two PLA vessels around Kinmen06/01/2024 03:22 PM
- Sports
President pledges annual NT$20 billion for hosting int'l sports events06/01/2024 02:01 PM