06/01/2024 11:54 AM
Taipei, June 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China suspends tariff concessions on 134 Taiwanese products under ECFA

@China Times: China expands suspension of preferential tariff rates on Taiwanese products under ECFA, affecting machine tool industry

@Liberty Times: 284 attorneys urge Legislature to reconsider law revisions that expand legislative powers

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks expected to lead Taiwan's stock market to soar

@Commercial Times: 14 stocks likely to lead Taiwan's stock market rally in June

@Taipei Times: Taipei slams China's changes to tariffs

Enditem/cs

