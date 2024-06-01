To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China suspends tariff concessions on 134 Taiwanese products under ECFA

@China Times: China expands suspension of preferential tariff rates on Taiwanese products under ECFA, affecting machine tool industry

@Liberty Times: 284 attorneys urge Legislature to reconsider law revisions that expand legislative powers

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks expected to lead Taiwan's stock market to soar

@Commercial Times: 14 stocks likely to lead Taiwan's stock market rally in June

@Taipei Times: Taipei slams China's changes to tariffs

