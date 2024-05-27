Taiwan headline news
05/27/2024 10:37 AM
Taipei, May 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Biden vows to stand up for cross-strait peace, stability
@China Times: Biden affirms willingness to use force when required to protect allies
@Liberty Times: Biden affirms willingness to use force to protect allies
@Economic Daily News: AI-related stocks set for a boom
@Commercial Times: Three foreign brokerages raise target price of TSMC shares to NT$1,000
@Taipei Times: Biden 'willing to use force' to help allies
