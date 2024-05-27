To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Biden vows to stand up for cross-strait peace, stability

@China Times: Biden affirms willingness to use force when required to protect allies

@Liberty Times: Biden affirms willingness to use force to protect allies

@Economic Daily News: AI-related stocks set for a boom

@Commercial Times: Three foreign brokerages raise target price of TSMC shares to NT$1,000

@Taipei Times: Biden 'willing to use force' to help allies

