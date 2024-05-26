To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

First storm of 2024 formed, not to directly impact Taiwan: CWA

Taipei, May 26 (CNA) The first tropical storm of the 2024 typhoon season in the Pacific, named Ewiniar, formed in the ocean south-southeast of the Philippines Sunday morning, but the chance of it directly affecting Taiwan is low, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, Ewiniar, was located about 900 kilometers south of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, moving in a northeasterly direction at 14 kilometers per hour, carrying sustained winds of 65 kph, with gusts of up to 90 kph, the CWA said.

Ewiniar is forecast to reach waters 720 km south-southeast of CapeEluanbi as of 8 a.m. Monday, but is not expected to directly affect Taiwan, according to the weather agency.

However, the storm's northeastward movement in reaction to moisture from southwesterly winds would likely affect the weather in Taiwan from Thursday to next Sunday, said Chia Hsin-hsing (賈新興), head of WeatherRisk Explore lnc., a private weather company, on his Facebook page.

Under the influence of the weather front, Taiwan will experience rainfrom Monday afternoon to Tuesday, according to the CWA.

The weather in northern Taiwan will turn cloudy or sunny on Wednesday morning when the front moves southward into the Bashi Channel off southern Taiwan, with a chance of afternoon showers.

However, central and southern Taiwan will still see showers or thunderstorms throughout Wednesday, according to Chia.

The wet weather in central and southern Taiwan will not ease until June 3 or 4 when only afternoon showers are forecast, Chia added.