Weather agency issues heavy rain advisories across Taiwan

Taipei, May 24 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Friday afternoon issued heavy rain advisories across Taiwan due to the strengthening intensity of a cloud system.

The advisory was issued at 3:55 p.m. Friday for Taipei, New Taipei, Kaohsiung, and the counties of Nantou, Yilan, Hualien and Taitung,

The CWB defines heavy rain as accumulated rainfall of 80 millimeters or more within a 24-hour period or 40 mm or more in an hour.

Meanwhile, an extremely heavy rain advisory, which refers to accumulated rainfall of more than 200 millimeters within a day, or more than 100 millimeters within a 3-hour period, was issued for Pingtung County, the CWA said.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration

As a cloud system intensifies in strength, brief heavy rainfall could occur across multiple regions in Taiwan from the late afternoon and into the evening, according to the CWA.

The most rain recorded nationwide on Friday was in Neipu Township, Pingtung, which received 100.5 millimeters of rainfall between 2:50 p.m. to 3:50 p.m., followed by Ji-an Township in Hualien with 40 mm of rainfall during the same period, it added.

(By Wang Shu-fen and Ko Lin) Endtiem/AW

