Plum rain front to approach next week: CWA

Taipei, May 18 (CNA) A plum rain front is expected to approach next Monday, with warmer weather forecast over the weekend and intermittent rainfall predicted in parts of Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Saturday.

Daytime highs of over 30 degrees Celsius are anticipated in western Taiwan during the weekend, with highs of 28-30 degrees forecast for eastern cities and counties, the CWA said.

Northern and eastern Taiwan are expected to experience cloudy weather over the weekend, with intermittent rainfall in some areas, it added.

Starting next week, the weather will become unstable and humid. Eastern Taiwan can expect intermittent rain or thunderstorms in some areas next Monday, while western cities and counties may see rainfall at night due to the impact of weather fronts.

The CWA forecast increased chances of rain from Tuesday to Friday next week, with rainfall predicted to ease after next Friday. However, some parts of the country will still experience intermittent rain or thunderstorms next Friday.

The weather front will gradually move away from the country between next Saturday and May 27, with intermittent rainfall expected in central and southern Taiwan as well as in southeastern areas.

Other regions might see partly cloudy to sunny weather, with occasional showers possible in the afternoons, the CWA said.