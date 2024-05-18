To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Legislature in chaos as opposition legislators attempt to put through five bills

@China Times: Legislators vote on reform bills till midnight

@Liberty Times: U.S. State Department reiterates support for Taiwan's self-defense capabilities

@Economic Daily News: 16 robust stocks expected to lead Taiex uptrend

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks in focus next week

@Taipei Times: Legislators brawl over reform proposals

