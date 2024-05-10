Magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan
Taipei, May 10 (CNA) A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 3:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, 32.8 kilometers northeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 10 km, CWA data showed.
The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in the border area between Hualien and Yilan counties, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in New Taipei, Taichung, and Nantou County, the CWA data showed.
No immediate damage or injuries were reported.
