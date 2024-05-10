Taiwan headline news
05/10/2024 10:27 AM
Taipei, May 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taiwan reportedly looking to buy U.S.-made suicide drones
@China Times: Regenerative medicine bill passes preliminary review in Legislature
@Liberty Times: KMT Taoyuan city councilor Chu Chen-yao indicted on corruption charge
@Economic Daily News: New housing projects worth NT$213.4 billion launched in northern Taiwan
@Commercial Times: CEOs of Nvidia, AMD, Intel to visit Taiwan in June
@Taipei Times: Cabinet approves bills targeting scams
