05/10/2024 10:27 AM
Taipei, May 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan reportedly looking to buy U.S.-made suicide drones

@China Times: Regenerative medicine bill passes preliminary review in Legislature

@Liberty Times: KMT Taoyuan city councilor Chu Chen-yao indicted on corruption charge

@Economic Daily News: New housing projects worth NT$213.4 billion launched in northern Taiwan

@Commercial Times: CEOs of Nvidia, AMD, Intel to visit Taiwan in June

@Taipei Times: Cabinet approves bills targeting scams

