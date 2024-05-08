Taiwan headline news
05/08/2024 10:16 AM
Taipei, May 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Opposition parties propose inviting Lai to address Legislature
@China Times: President to decide whether to pardon Chen Shui-bian
@Liberty Times: KMT Taipei city councilors planning to sue ex-mayor Ko Wen-je for alleged corruption
@Economic Daily News: Falling inflation temporarily halts concern
@Commercial Times: Five firms stand out in battle for self-developed chips
@Taipei Times: KMT proposes Lai address Legislature
Enditem/kb
