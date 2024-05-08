Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, May 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Opposition parties propose inviting Lai to address Legislature

@China Times: President to decide whether to pardon Chen Shui-bian

@Liberty Times: KMT Taipei city councilors planning to sue ex-mayor Ko Wen-je for alleged corruption

@Economic Daily News: Falling inflation temporarily halts concern

@Commercial Times: Five firms stand out in battle for self-developed chips

@Taipei Times: KMT proposes Lai address Legislature

Enditem/kb

Despite electricity rate hike, April CPI growth falls below 2% alert
