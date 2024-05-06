Taiwan to roll out subsidies for post-quake Hualien travel in June

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 6 (CNA) Travel subsidies aimed at boosting tourism in Hualien County, which was the worst-affected area after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Taiwan on April 3, will be implemented in June, Tourism Administration Director-General Chou Yung-hui (周永暉) said Monday.

The subsidies will be offered to independent travelers and those going on guided tours to Hualien, Chou said at a press conference.

According to the administration, travelers can receive accommodation subsidies of NT$1,000 (US$31) per room if they travel to Hualien from Mondays to Thursdays, and NT$500 per room if their trip falls on a Friday or the weekend.

Further details will be announced before the plan is implemented next month, the agency said.

The subsidy program was originally scheduled to be launched in July, but was expedited following a post-earthquake rehabilitation and reconstruction meeting held by the Executive Yuan at Hualien County Hall earlier Monday.

It is expected to be implemented until Sept. 30, but if the funds that are allocated for the subsidy program are used up before then, it will end early, Chou said.

As a part of efforts to help boost tourism in the quake-hit county, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications has allocated NT$1.231 billion to revitalize the tourism industry.

Of the NT$1.231 billion, NT$120 million will be used as credit guarantees for hoteliers in Hualien seeking to finance their business, while NT$965 million will be used as subsidies to boost the county's tourism -- NT$815 million for independent travelers and NT$150 million for those on group tours.

A stimulus package to revitalize nearby Taitung County's tourism, which was also affected by the earthquake, is also in the works, Chou said, but its implementation could come later.