05/01/2024 10:34 AM
Taipei, May 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China misuses U.N. Resolution 2758 to exclude Taiwan from international community: U.S. official

@China Times: No one wants to go to war; everyone wants to conduct smooth exchanges: Wang Huning

@Liberty Times: Displaced victims of strong earthquakes in Hualien offered free three-month stays in hotels

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan's GDP growth hits 6.51% in Q1, highest in 11 quarters

@Commercial Times: Taiwan's stock market could rise with government support in May ahead of presidential inauguration

@Taipei Times: Power rate hike a mandate: ministry

