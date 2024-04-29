Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 29 (CNA) A magnitude 5 earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 1:40 a.m. Monday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, 18.5 kilometers north northeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 36 km, according to the agency.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was highest in Hualien and Yilan counties, where it measured 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 2 in Nantou County, Taichung, and Taoyuan, as well as Hsinchu, Miaoli, Changhua, and Yunlin counties, CWA data showed.