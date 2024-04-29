Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
04/29/2024 08:33 AM
Taipei, April 29 (CNA) A magnitude 5 earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 1:40 a.m. Monday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, 18.5 kilometers north northeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 36 km, according to the agency.
The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was highest in Hualien and Yilan counties, where it measured 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The quake also measured an intensity of 2 in Nantou County, Taichung, and Taoyuan, as well as Hsinchu, Miaoli, Changhua, and Yunlin counties, CWA data showed.
Latest
- Business
Taiwan seeks to up agricultural exports to U.S. as trade talks begin04/29/2024 02:15 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares end up 1.86%04/29/2024 01:53 PM
- Sports
Esports veteran Lin Chia-hung crowned in King of Fighters XV at EVO Japan04/29/2024 01:25 PM
- Society
Death toll in Taipei food poisoning outbreak rises to 404/29/2024 11:39 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news04/29/2024 10:31 AM