Disaster relief donations in wake of Hualien quake top NT$1 billion

Taipei, April 28 (CNA) Donations in Taiwan for disaster relief have reached about NT$1.4 billion (US$42.92 million) since a devastating earthquake struck the country in early April, causing damage and loss of life mainly in Hualien County near the epicenter, the Taiwan Foundation for Disaster Relief said Sunday.

After the magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck 18 kilometers off the coast of Hualien on April 3, the foundation launched a one-month donation drive, starting April 4, to help those affected.

The quake was felt across the entire country, but most of the devastation was on the east coast, where 18 people died and more than 1,100 were injured, while dozens of buildings were either toppled or damaged, and several landslides caused extensive infrastructure damage, mostly in Hualien.

● Local, central governments set up earthquake aid accounts

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, funds deposited into the domestic accounts for disaster relief donations had reached roughly NT$1.4 billion, according to a press release issued by the foundation.

The money will be used to provide assistance in the areas affected by the quake and to help the victims, with a focus on emergency medical care, shelter, and reconstruction, said the foundation, which falls under the Ministry of Health portfolio.

As the donation drive is set to end at midnight on May 3, funds can still be deposited into the designated bank accounts via direct bank deposits, ATM transfers, or transactions at the four major convenience store chains in the country, the foundation said.

However, in compliance with the cash flow operations of the drive, the online fundraising platform WaBay will stop accepting donations at midnight on April 30, while Line Pay will close its donation platform at midnight on May 2, the foundation said.