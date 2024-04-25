Traffic controls to be enforced at Taipei rallies Saturday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 25 (CNA) Motorists are reminded that traffic control measures will be in place at two separate rallies being held outside the Legislative Yuan and on Ketagalan Boulevard this Saturday, according to the Taipei police.

The outer lanes of Zhongshan South Road between Qingdao East Road and Jinan Road will be closed off to traffic beginning at noon as anti-nuclear activists have been approved to stage a protest outside the Legislative Yuan building from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the police department's Zhongzheng First Precinct said in a news release Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan Children's Rights Association has obtained permission to stage its own rally on Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. the same day, the precinct said.

As such, the four lanes going westward on Ketagalan Boulevard between Zhongshan South Road and Gongyuan Road will be closed off to motorists starting at 10 a.m., it said.

Further traffic control measures and diversions will be implemented on roads around the two events depending of the situation at that time, police added.

According to an anti-nuclear action group news release, activists are demonstrating over concerns the government could choose to extend the use of Taiwan's old nuclear power plants.

Meanwhile, members of the children's rights group will demonstrate against child abuse while calling on the government to strengthen the protections afforded to children and youths in Taiwan.