Rainy weather to continue across Taiwan through week: CWA

Taipei, April 24 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a heavy rain advisory Wednesday evening that is effective through the night.

The advisory warns of short-duration intense rainfall for mountainous areas in the north and east, central areas and most of southern Taiwan, as a weather front passes through the country.

CWA forecaster Huang En-hung (黃恩鴻) told CNA that the western half and northeastern parts of the island can expect sporadic showers and heavy rain.

The rain will continue until Sunday and is expected to be heaviest on Friday, when sporadic showers or thunderstorms will be seen across the island, Huang said.

Central and southern regions may see heavy rain or extremely heavy rain while the north is expected to see heavy rain on Friday, Huang added.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration

At the weekend, there will be sporadic showers or thunderstorms across Taiwan and the western half of the island is likely to experience heavy rain.

While there will be a short period on Monday and Tuesday daytime free of rain, another weather front is forecast to arrive Tuesday night or Wednesday, bringing sporadic showers or thunderstorms across Taiwan with heavy rain in the west.

Impacted by the weather fronts, the temperature is expected to hover between lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius and highs of 26-28 degrees.

Huang also warned that low cloud could affect visibility in the early morning on Friday and Saturday in the outlying Matsu islands.

He urged the public to avoid activities in mountainous areas because recent frequent aftershocks in the wake of a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Hualien on April 3 may have shaken rocks loose that could cause rockfalls or landslides.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Wu Kuan-hsien) Enditem/AW