Nurse highlights unethical acts in hospital on social media

Taipei, April 23 (CNA) A self-claimed Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital nurse took to the social media platform PTT Tuesday morning and revealed he had witnessed unethical acts taking place in the hospital's operating theaters.

In the post, the man surnamed Huang (黃) claimed that during his six-month stint working at the hospital, he had seen nurses taking pictures of patients, including of their private parts, after they were anaesthetized.

He added that some nurses had also touched patients inappropriately and that children were among those filmed.

According to Huang, this "disgusted" him "so much" that "he felt the need to reveal these unethical acts in the operating theater before quitting."

However, given Huang had uploaded inappropriate photos to his post, he was questioned by police and is now being investigated for suspected Offenses Against Privacy, the Xindian Precinct of the New Taipei Police Department told CNA Wednesday.

It added that a separate investigation is being carried out to find out who took the photos.

In response, Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital said in a statement that "all the claims are untrue" and that it "adheres strictly to patient rights and privacy."

It added that photography for non-medical purposes is strictly prohibited in the operating theater.

The hospital added that it has "initiated an investigation to trace the source of the photos, the motive behind taking the photos and where they were taken."

The hospital added that Huang would be stopped from accessing any "related information," without expanding on the details.

It added that it had reported the case to the police and was willing to assist in the investigation in any way necessary.