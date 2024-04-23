Schools, offices in Hualien County closed Tuesday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 23 (CNA) The Hualien County government has announced the closure of schools and offices in the county on Tuesday after a string of earthquakes, including more than 10 with magnitudes of 5 and above, struck eastern Taiwan since midnight Monday.

The temblors include two of magnitude 6 and 6.3, which struck at 2:26 a.m. and 2:32 a.m. Tuesday, respectively, according to the Central Weather Administration.

Since then, there have been another 10 significant earthquakes ranging from magnitude 5.0 to 5.9 that have hit either central Hualien or off the coast of the county as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Two buildings in downtown Hualien City collapsed and tilted during the early morning earthquake strikes. There were no reports of anyone trapped in the buildings, according to local authorities.