Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Schools, offices in Hualien County closed Tuesday

04/23/2024 08:09 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Full Hotel in Hualien City. CNA photo April 23, 2024
Full Hotel in Hualien City. CNA photo April 23, 2024

Taipei, April 23 (CNA) The Hualien County government has announced the closure of schools and offices in the county on Tuesday after a string of earthquakes, including more than 10 with magnitudes of 5 and above, struck eastern Taiwan since midnight Monday.

The temblors include two of magnitude 6 and 6.3, which struck at 2:26 a.m. and 2:32 a.m. Tuesday, respectively, according to the Central Weather Administration.

Since then, there have been another 10 significant earthquakes ranging from magnitude 5.0 to 5.9 that have hit either central Hualien or off the coast of the county as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Two buildings in downtown Hualien City collapsed and tilted during the early morning earthquake strikes. There were no reports of anyone trapped in the buildings, according to local authorities.

(By Elizabeth Hsu)

Enditem

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.51