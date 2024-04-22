2 back-to-back weather fronts to hit Taiwan this week

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 22 (CNA) Back-to-back weather fronts are forecast to hit Taiwan this week, resulting in rain across the country in the coming days, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

As the first front approaches, sporadic rainfall is forecast in central and northern parts of Taiwan on Monday, the CWA said.

Rain is forecast to intensify in those regions on Tuesday, while brief showers will also be felt in other parts of the country, the CWA said, indicating that the weather front will move south on Wednesday.

According to the administration, a second weather system is forecast to arrive the following day, bringing additional rain island-wide through Sunday.

Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said slightly cooler temperatures will be felt in the north during daytime Monday, while highs of over 38 degrees Celsius are possible in other parts of the country, Wu said.

CWA graphic

Due to the effects of the weather fronts, the entire country will be hit by rain over the next six days starting Tuesday, Wu said, adding that there is also an increased chance of lightning, strong winds and sudden downpours during this period.

Meanwhile, the Taipei City government on Monday reminded the public to carry rain gear when venturing outside, while residents living in low-lying areas were urged to take precaution against potential flooding.

As the weather front approaches, rain will gradually become more prevalent in the evening and intensify on Tuesday, during which time the city is likely to receive over 20 millimeters of rainfall, the city government said.