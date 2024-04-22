To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Counseling loopholes result in failure to help students needing extra care

@China Times: U.S. House approves foreign aid package for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan

@Liberty Times: U.S. House approves NT$3.1 trillion aid package for Taiwan, Ukraine, Israel

@Economic Daily News: 5 signs to reveal if Taiwan stocks will stop falling

@Commercial Times: Major financial reports to come, expected to calm Taiwan stock market

@Taipei Times: Aid package for Taiwan passes US House

