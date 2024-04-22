Taiwan headline news
04/22/2024 11:18 AM
Taipei, April 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Counseling loopholes result in failure to help students needing extra care
@China Times: U.S. House approves foreign aid package for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan
@Liberty Times: U.S. House approves NT$3.1 trillion aid package for Taiwan, Ukraine, Israel
@Economic Daily News: 5 signs to reveal if Taiwan stocks will stop falling
@Commercial Times: Major financial reports to come, expected to calm Taiwan stock market
@Taipei Times: Aid package for Taiwan passes US House
Enditem/kb
Latest
- Business
Taipower president to stay despite tendering resignation04/22/2024 12:47 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news04/22/2024 11:18 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading04/22/2024 10:12 AM
- Society
4 earthquakes strike off eastern Taiwan early Monday04/22/2024 09:46 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open lower04/22/2024 09:26 AM